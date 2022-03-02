Dr. Irina Tkach-Chubay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tkach-Chubay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Tkach-Chubay, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Totowa, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from State Medical Institute Of Chisinau and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Advanced Perioperative Medicine P.A.525 Union Blvd, Totowa, NJ 07512 Directions (973) 790-1117
- 2 1225 McBride Ave Ste 220, Woodland Park, NJ 07424 Directions (973) 569-6383
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
She is a wonderful compassionate physician, I highly recommended her ! Her staff is excellent!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
Education & Certifications
- St. Joseph Regional Medical Center
- State Medical Institute Of Chisinau
Dr. Tkach-Chubay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tkach-Chubay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tkach-Chubay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tkach-Chubay has seen patients for Perimenopause, Symptomatic Menopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tkach-Chubay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tkach-Chubay speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Tkach-Chubay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tkach-Chubay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tkach-Chubay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tkach-Chubay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.