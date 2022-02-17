Dr. Irina Urusova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Urusova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irina Urusova, MD
Overview
Dr. Irina Urusova, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Pavlov St Med U and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Dr. Irina A. Urusova5901 W Olympic Blvd Ste 207, Los Angeles, CA 90036 Directions (323) 954-9369
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Urusova is amazing. I mean, I have seen countless of Doctors and trust me when I say she, not only is good and super thorough, but she also listens and doesn’t make you feel like a number. She is totally focused on you and asks all the right questions. I loved the interaction with her and the plan she has for me in order to sort out all kinds of health issues. I am from Spain and I usually feel there is a lack of humanity in the USA medical system, but with her it’s different. Thanks!
About Dr. Irina Urusova, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English, French and Russian
Education & Certifications
- Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens
- Ny Hosp Med Ctr Of Queens
- Pavlov St Med U
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Urusova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Urusova accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Urusova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Urusova works at
Dr. Urusova has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Urusova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Urusova speaks French and Russian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Urusova. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Urusova.
