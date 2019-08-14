Overview of Dr. Irina Vilenskaya, MD

Dr. Irina Vilenskaya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tartu and is affiliated with Monmouth Medical Center.



Dr. Vilenskaya works at Gregory Braslavsky MD PC in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.