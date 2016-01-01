Overview of Dr. Irina Zhukova, DO

Dr. Irina Zhukova, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Zhukova works at Forest Healthcare Associates in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.