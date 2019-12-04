Overview

Dr. Irine Vaiman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Redmond, WA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from First Tashkent State Medical Institute and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.



Dr. Vaiman works at ADVANCED FAMILY MEDICINE in Redmond, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.