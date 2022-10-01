Overview

Dr. Irinel Stanciu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lakewood, CO. They completed their fellowship with Loyola University Maywood Il



Dr. Stanciu works at Morning Star Osteoporosis and Metabolic Bone Disorders in Lakewood, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

