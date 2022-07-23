Dr. Irini Veronikis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Veronikis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irini Veronikis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irini Veronikis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Veronikis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
James T Lane MD621 S New Ballas Rd Ste 3006B, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-6020
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Veronikis?
Extremely knowledgeable and empathetic.
About Dr. Irini Veronikis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans and Greek
- 1578508701
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Veronikis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Veronikis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Veronikis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Veronikis works at
Dr. Veronikis has seen patients for Graves' Disease, Thyroid Goiter and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Veronikis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Veronikis speaks Afrikaans and Greek.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Veronikis. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Veronikis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Veronikis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Veronikis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.