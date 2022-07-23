Overview

Dr. Irini Veronikis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PATRAS / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.



Dr. Veronikis works at Irini Veronikis in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Graves' Disease, Thyroid Goiter and Hyperthyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.