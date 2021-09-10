Overview of Dr. Iris B Bernstein, MD

Dr. Iris B Bernstein, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They completed their residency with University Ca San Diego Med Center



Dr. Bernstein works at Urology Care PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.