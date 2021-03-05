Dr. Iris Marin Collazo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Marin Collazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Marin Collazo, MD
Overview of Dr. Iris Marin Collazo, MD
Dr. Iris Marin Collazo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Marin Collazo's Office Locations
Jacksonville - Neuro4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-3370Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Collazo is very attentive and takes the time to listen to her patients and provides quality care.
About Dr. Iris Marin Collazo, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1275890873
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marin Collazo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marin Collazo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marin Collazo speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Marin Collazo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marin Collazo.
