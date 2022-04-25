See All Otolaryngologists in West Seneca, NY
Dr. Iris Danziger, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iris Danziger, MD

Dr. Iris Danziger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.

Dr. Danziger works at Eat Live Nutrition Pllc in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Danziger's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eat Live Nutrition Pllc
    1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 712-0855

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Ear Tube Placement
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Apr 25, 2022
    Office visit was long and she was very busy. However, in the hospital before surgery; she was amazing- kind and explained everything including after medications for my son. Provided her personal number if we had any questions after surgery. She really is caring and extremely knowledgeable- if you can handle the rushed office and quick appointments.
    — Apr 25, 2022
    About Dr. Iris Danziger, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902887102
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Beth Israel Med Center|Sisters Charity Hospital
    Medical Education
    • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iris Danziger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danziger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Danziger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Danziger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Danziger works at Eat Live Nutrition Pllc in West Seneca, NY. View the full address on Dr. Danziger’s profile.

    Dr. Danziger has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danziger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Danziger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danziger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Danziger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Danziger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

