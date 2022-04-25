Dr. Iris Danziger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Danziger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Danziger, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iris Danziger, MD
Dr. Iris Danziger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Danziger's Office Locations
Eat Live Nutrition Pllc1026 Union Rd, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 712-0855
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Office visit was long and she was very busy. However, in the hospital before surgery; she was amazing- kind and explained everything including after medications for my son. Provided her personal number if we had any questions after surgery. She really is caring and extremely knowledgeable- if you can handle the rushed office and quick appointments.
About Dr. Iris Danziger, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1902887102
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Med Center|Sisters Charity Hospital
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Danziger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Danziger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Danziger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Danziger has seen patients for Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Danziger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Danziger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Danziger.
