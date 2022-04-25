Overview of Dr. Iris Danziger, MD

Dr. Iris Danziger, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in West Seneca, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.



Dr. Danziger works at Eat Live Nutrition Pllc in West Seneca, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Otitis Media, Ear Tube Placement and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.