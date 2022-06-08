Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iris Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Iris Gonzalez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Topeka, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
American Medical Exams PA837 NW HARRISON ST, Topeka, KS 66608 Directions (785) 608-3299
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
Blue Cross Blue Shield
CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gonzales was the best diagnostician I have ever known. Her rich experience and connection with patients enables her to elevate the art and science of medicine. She's curious, spends time with you, has seen it all, and cares. The one reason I regret leaving Topeka, is moving away from the best d*** doctor I've ever had.
About Dr. Iris Gonzalez, MD
Family Medicine
32 years of experience
English
NPI: 1326196718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
