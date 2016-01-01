See All Pediatricians in Los Gatos, CA
Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD

Pediatrics
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD

Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They completed their residency with Baylor College Of Med|Mass Gen Hospital

Dr. Kaddis works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaddis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group
    15400 Los Gatos Blvd Fl 1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 538-1339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Good Samaritan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Immunization Administration
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  Dry Skin
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
  Lice
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  Phimosis
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Pubic Lice (Crabs) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  Rash
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    About Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD

    • Pediatrics
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073500948
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Of Med|Mass Gen Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Iris Kaddis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaddis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaddis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaddis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaddis works at Palo Alto Foundation Medical Group in Los Gatos, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kaddis’s profile.

    Dr. Kaddis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaddis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaddis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaddis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

