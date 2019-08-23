See All Dermatologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD

Dermatology
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.

Dr. Kopeloff works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    West Wing
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 107, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 689-2103

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 23, 2019
    Dr. Kopeloff is an excellent Doctor and one of few doctors who would Listen to all your complaining even if it's not her field of medicine. When I first went to Dr. Kopeloff I wasn't very impressed. She was late, I felt she was rushed and seemed she was not very relaxed. I wasn't sure I wanted to go back to her. She looked like something very sad was on her mind. V My next visit, which was two weeks later and I met the Doctor that I knew I wanted Forever. Dr Kopeloff was focused, relaxed, talked about how was my life and let me into her life a little bit. After that second visit I felt that she was not only my Doctor but also my friend! I would recommend her and I have to whoever asked, do I know a good Dermatologist. I miss her very much and I would love to be her patient and friend.
    Annie in Allendale, NJ — Aug 23, 2019
    About Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518934058
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University School Of Med
    Internship
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
