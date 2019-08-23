Overview

Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kopeloff works at Valley Medical Group in Ridgewood, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.