Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD
Overview
Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD is a Dermatologist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
West Wing1200 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 107, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 689-2103
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopeloff is an excellent Doctor and one of few doctors who would Listen to all your complaining even if it’s not her field of medicine. When I first went to Dr. Kopeloff I wasn’t very impressed. She was late, I felt she was rushed and seemed she was not very relaxed. I wasn’t sure I wanted to go back to her. She looked like something very sad was on her mind. V My next visit, which was two weeks later and I met the Doctor that I knew I wanted Forever. Dr Kopeloff was focused, relaxed, talked about how was my life and let me into her life a little bit. After that second visit I felt that she was not only my Doctor but also my friend! I would recommend her and I have to whoever asked, do I know a good Dermatologist. I miss her very much and I would love to be her patient and friend.
About Dr. Iris Kopeloff, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
1518934058
Education & Certifications
- New York University School Of Med
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopeloff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopeloff accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopeloff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopeloff has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopeloff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopeloff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopeloff.
