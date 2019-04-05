Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iris Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Iris Lee, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Fairfax3700 Joseph Siewick Dr Ste 308, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 698-8960Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Fairfax3028 Javier Rd Ste 300, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gastro Health - Chantilly3914 Centreville Rd Ste 350, Chantilly, VA 20151 Directions (703) 698-8960Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been putting off seeing a specialist for a year, hoping that meds from my family doctor and a diet change would help my symptoms. The symptoms are maddening and potentially cause cancer if left untreated, so I finally scheduled a visit. There was a tiny snafu with scheduling, but the attention to detail and number of things I was told that I wouldn't know to ask about made me feel VERY much at ease about the procedures I am now scheduled for. Looking forward to answers, finally!
About Dr. Iris Lee, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Hemochromatosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
