Dr. Iris Liou, MD
Overview
Dr. Iris Liou, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
1959 NE Pacific St Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98195
Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Iris Liou, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Chinese
- 1427163542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Liou using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Liou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liou has seen patients for Viral Hepatitis, Liver Damage from Alcohol and Cirrhosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Liou speaks Chinese.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Liou. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liou.
