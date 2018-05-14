Overview of Dr. Iris Moore, MD

Dr. Iris Moore, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT KEARNEY and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Central Plains ENT in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.