Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD
Overview of Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD
Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate.
Dr. Orbuch's Office Locations
Orbuch Meehan & Termine Mds202 Spring St Fl 2, New York, NY 10012 Directions (212) 343-3040
Khalsa Medical Clinic436 N Bedford Dr Ste 308, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 850-0051
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
She is the only doctor that I could recommend for endo care.
About Dr. Iris Orbuch, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1063435022
Education & Certifications
- Ny Downtown Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate
- University of Michigan / Ann Arbor
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Orbuch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Orbuch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Orbuch speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Orbuch. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orbuch.
