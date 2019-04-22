Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD
Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Dr. Silverberg's Office Locations
-
1
MCH Dan Marino Ctr Pediatrics2900 S Commerce Pkwy, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 385-6277
Hospital Affiliations
- Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Elderplan
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Silverberg?
I really like Dr. Silverberg. She always males me feel comfortable and heard. She is adorable with kids. I have a 2.5 year old and she loves dr, Silverberg. Dr takes the time to listen to us while making us feel there is no need to rush. Things are explained in a great way and cares a lot for her patients. Great Dr.
About Dr. Iris Silverberg, MD
- Pediatrics
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- 1922186360
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital - Pediatric Department
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silverberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silverberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silverberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Silverberg works at
Dr. Silverberg speaks Hebrew.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.