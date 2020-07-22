Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wertheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD
Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.
Dr. Wertheim works at
Dr. Wertheim's Office Locations
-
1
CareMount Medical, P.C., Mount Kisco, NY400 E Main St, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 242-2991
-
2
The Ambulatory Surgery Center of Westchester34 S Bedford Rd, Mount Kisco, NY 10549 Directions (914) 244-6759
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Westchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wertheim?
Dr. Wertheim is a talented and gifted surgeon. Other drs speak so highly of her, as well as any patient of hers. Her bedside manor is very calming. When dealing with cancer, she speaks in easy to understand language, while at the same time calming your fears. You never are rushed. I would only refer any family member or friend to her. She is simply the best and consider yourself privileged to have her as your dr.
About Dr. Iris Wertheim, MD
- Oncology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1417938192
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wertheim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wertheim accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wertheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wertheim works at
Dr. Wertheim has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer and Excision of Cervix, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wertheim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Wertheim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wertheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wertheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wertheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.