Overview

Dr. Irisa Devine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center and Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.



Dr. Devine works at Milestones in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.