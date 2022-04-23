Dr. Irisa Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irisa Devine, MD
Dr. Irisa Devine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center and Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.
Honolulu Campus820 Mililani St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 979-6700
Providence Medical Group Pediatric Surgery3340 Providence Dr Ste A565, Anchorage, AK 99508 Directions (907) 212-2321
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Castle
- Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
Exceedingly competent & caring. Great provider.
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
- University of Florida-Jacksonville
- Univ of WI Med Sch
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.
