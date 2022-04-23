See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Irisa Devine, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
3.9 (7)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irisa Devine, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Clinical Neurophysiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from Univ of WI Med Sch and is affiliated with Adventist Health Castle, Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center and Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children.

Dr. Devine works at Milestones in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Anchorage, AK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Honolulu Campus
    820 Mililani St Ste 400, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 979-6700
  2. 2
    Providence Medical Group Pediatric Surgery
    3340 Providence Dr Ste A565, Anchorage, AK 99508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 212-2321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Castle
  • Kaiser Permanente Moanalua Medical Center
  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fever-Induced Seizure Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pediatric Neurological Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Pediatric Trauma Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2022
    Exceedingly competent & caring. Great provider.
    JMoore — Apr 23, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Irisa Devine, MD
    About Dr. Irisa Devine, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437384583
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mayo Clinic Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Clinic Jacksonville
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Florida-Jacksonville
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Univ of WI Med Sch
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Wisconsin / Madison
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irisa Devine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Devine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Devine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Devine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devine.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

