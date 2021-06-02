Dr. Irl Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irl Hirsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Irl Hirsch, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Locations
Endocrine Care Center at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4245 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 3, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
UW Diabetes Institute at South Lake Union750 Republican St Bldg F, Seattle, WA 98109 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hirsch always remembers me and my situation with insulin pump treatment, sensers, etc
About Dr. Irl Hirsch, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1881770642
Education & Certifications
- Wash U Sch Med
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
