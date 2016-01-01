Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Locklear is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD
Overview of Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD
Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD is a Pulmonologist in Fayetteville, NC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital and Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Locklear works at
Dr. Locklear's Office Locations
-
1
Jayesh B. Dave M.d. P.A.1201 Walter Reed Rd, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-4733
-
2
Cape Fear Valley Medical Center1638 Owen Dr, Fayetteville, NC 28304 Directions (910) 323-4733
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Fear Valley Hoke Hospital
- Cape Fear Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Locklear?
About Dr. Irlene Locklear, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1609946607
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Locklear has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Locklear accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Locklear has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Locklear works at
Dr. Locklear has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Locklear on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Locklear. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Locklear.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Locklear, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Locklear appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.