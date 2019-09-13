Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD
Overview of Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD
Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bolingbrook, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Trinity Hospital.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ahmed's Office Locations
-
1
Retina Macula Specialists PC550 E Boughton Rd, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 783-9960
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Trinity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Humana
- Medicaid of Illinois
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahmed?
Excellent physician who has worked with me since my stroke in 2015. Professional treatment with close attention to my progress. Highly recommend Dr. Ahmed. Well organized staff who move patients through appointment queues with efficiency yet friendly treatment.
About Dr. Irma Ahmed, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Polish, Spanish and Urdu
- 1447243407
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific Med Center
- University Alberta
- Pasqua Hosp-U Saskatchewan
- University Of Saskatchewan College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed works at
Dr. Ahmed speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Polish, Spanish and Urdu.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.