Overview

Dr. Irma Cruz-Gonzalez, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma Del Estado De Mexico, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Anna Jaques Hospital.



Dr. Cruz-Gonzalez works at Gastro Health in Fort Myers, FL with other offices in Newburyport, MA and Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.