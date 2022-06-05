Overview

Dr. Irma Parra, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Norton Shores, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Parra works at Harbour Pointe Medical Assocs in Norton Shores, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.