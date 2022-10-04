Overview of Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD

Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Libre Of Colombia and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.



Dr. Rasmussen works at SMG Taunton Medical in Taunton, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.