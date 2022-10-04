Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rasmussen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD
Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Taunton, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Libre Of Colombia and is affiliated with Morton Hospital.
Dr. Rasmussen's Office Locations
SMG Taunton Medical54 Court St, Taunton, MA 02780 Directions (508) 422-7459
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rasmussen?
Dr. Rasmussen is a caring and dedicated provider. She listens attentively and looks into all diagnostic methods to come up with an accurate diagnosis. She also follows up on time to refill medication.
About Dr. Irma Rasmussen, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Spanish
- 1144287236
Education & Certifications
- BRIDGEPORT HOSPITAL
- San Juan Mun Hosp
- U Libre Of Colombia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rasmussen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rasmussen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Rasmussen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Rasmussen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rasmussen speaks Mandarin and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rasmussen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rasmussen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rasmussen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rasmussen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.