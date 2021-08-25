See All Pediatricians in Port St Lucie, FL
Dr. Irma Romero, MD

Pediatrics
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irma Romero, MD

Dr. Irma Romero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port St Lucie, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital.

Dr. Romero works at Kids Place Pediatrics in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Romero's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kids Place Pediatrics
    466 SW Port St Lucie Blvd Ste 116, Port St Lucie, FL 34953 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 237-4518

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
  • HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital

Obesity Counseling
Asthma
Animal Allergies
Abdominal Pain
Acne
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anosmia
Anxiety
Ataxia
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Back Pain
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Boil
Bronchiolitis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Burn Injuries
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Coccygeal Pain
Cold Sore
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
Cystic Fibrosis
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Herpetiformis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Down Syndrome
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Excessive Sweating
Fever
Fever-Induced Seizure
Folliculitis
Food Poisoning
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Ganglion Cyst
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Genital Herpes
Hair Loss
Headache
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hives
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypothyroidism
Impetigo
Indigestion
Infant Care
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Lactose Intolerance
Laryngitis
Lice
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
Osgood Schlatter Disease
Osteopenia
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Obesity
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Phimosis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Pubic Lice (Crabs)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Ringworm
Salivary Gland Cyst
Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Second-Degree Burns
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
Swine Flu
Tinea Versicolor
Tonsillitis
Torticollis
Tremor
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
Well Baby Care
Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Irma Romero, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1902865108
    Education & Certifications

    • LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    • Rutgers University
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irma Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Romero works at Kids Place Pediatrics in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Romero’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

