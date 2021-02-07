Dr. Irma Sodini, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sodini is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irma Sodini, MD
Overview of Dr. Irma Sodini, MD
Dr. Irma Sodini, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Sodini works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sodini's Office Locations
-
1
Advocate Medical Group Immediate Care Center North Western Ave4025 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60618 Directions (773) 279-6504
-
2
Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center836 W Wellington Ave, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-3300
-
3
Advocate Medical Group Progressive3000 N Halsted St Ste 509, Chicago, IL 60657 Directions (773) 296-7660
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sodini?
Best obgyn I’ve seen. She took care of me with care and love. She always made sure I was and taken care of during my pregnancy. She delivered my child on 11/5/2019 via c section and I can honestly say I had no pain what so ever not any infections or needed any pain pills for my surgery. I’m very happy with her work. 10/10
About Dr. Irma Sodini, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1316956873
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sodini has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sodini accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sodini has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sodini works at
Dr. Sodini speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Sodini. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sodini.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sodini, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sodini appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.