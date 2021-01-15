Dr. Irman Forghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Forghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irman Forghani, MD
Overview of Dr. Irman Forghani, MD
Dr. Irman Forghani, MD is a Geneticist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Genetics, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics and Genomics. They graduated from ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Forghani's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
Mailman Center for Child Development1601 Nw 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Exceptional doctor! So incredibly knowledgeable and attentive. She spent a good amount of time reviewing my past medical and family history, explained possible diagnoses well, provided appropriate referrals, and ordered testing. She explained how all of the testing would work, when to come back for a follow-up, why she was referring me to specific providers, etc. I'm so lucky to have found her! She's the most competent doctor I've ever seen. She really knows her specialty and is quite thorough.
About Dr. Irman Forghani, MD
- Genetics
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1427348549
Education & Certifications
- ISFAHAN UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Genetics and Genomics and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Forghani has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Forghani accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Forghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Forghani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Forghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Forghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Forghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.