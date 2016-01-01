Dr. Irony Sade, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sade is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irony Sade, MD
Overview
Dr. Irony Sade, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Rapid City, SD.
Dr. Sade works at
Locations
Monument Health Rapid City Clinic2805 5th St Ste 200, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 755-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Monument Health Custer Hospital
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Irony Sade, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Dr. Sade accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sade, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sade appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.