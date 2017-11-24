Dr. Irphan Gaslightwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaslightwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irphan Gaslightwala, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Matilda, PA.
Geisinger Medical Group - Otolaryngology132 Abigail Ln, Port Matilda, PA 16870 Directions (814) 272-7100Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6211
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Lewistown Hospital
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Mount Nittany Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Dr.G is one of the best doctors I've seen. He is knowledgeable, but he listens to me and he's willing to adapt and treat the me, not my Gastroparesis. He gets it when I say my Gastroparesis isn't the same as anyone else's so don't go by the book, go by my symptoms.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1376572370
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Gaslightwala has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaslightwala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaslightwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaslightwala has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaslightwala on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaslightwala. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaslightwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaslightwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaslightwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.