Dr. Irram Hamdani, MD

Pulmonary Disease
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Irram Hamdani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.

Dr. Hamdani works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule, Emphysema and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs
    7011 A C Skinner Pkwy Ste 160, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5233 Ricker Rd Ste 101, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  3. 3
    Fleming Island Office
    1681 Eagle Harbor Pkwy Ste B, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 644-0092
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Middleburg
    1821 Blanding Blvd, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  5. 5
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    7751 Baymeadows Rd E # H, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  6. 6
    Palatka
    524 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
  7. 7
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    1100 Plantation Island Dr S Ste 220, St Augustine, FL 32080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  8. 8
    County Road 210 Office
    300 Kingsley Lake Dr Ste 402, Saint Augustine, FL 32092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  9. 9
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    14810 Old Saint Augustine Rd Ste 208, Jacksonville, FL 32258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 854-2540
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  10. 10
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    5851 Timuquana Rd Ste 204, Jacksonville, FL 32210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  11. 11
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    905 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32250 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  12. 12
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    9759 San Jose Blvd Ste 2, Jacksonville, FL 32257 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  13. 13
    Monument Office
    1201 Monument Rd Ste 201B, Jacksonville, FL 32225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
  14. 14
    Northside Office
    3890 Dunn Ave Ste 203, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 493-3333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  15. 15
    First Coast Cardiovascular Institute
    205 Zeagler Dr, Palatka, FL 32177 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 325-2836
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  16. 16
    St. Augustine
    109 Whitehall Dr Ste 117, St Augustine, FL 32086 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 436-6420
  17. 17
    Ibrahim Heart Clinic
    3364 County Road 220, Middleburg, FL 32068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 282-7271
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  18. 18
    Stafford Medical PA
    1364 Route 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 597-3416

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Medical Center Beaches
  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
  • HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea
Lung Nodule
Emphysema
Sleep Apnea

Treatment frequency



Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mechanical Ventilation Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Procedures Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Irram Hamdani, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245433952
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irram Hamdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamdani works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Manahawkin, NJ. View the full addresses on Dr. Hamdani’s profile.

    Dr. Hamdani has seen patients for Lung Nodule, Emphysema and Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamdani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamdani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

