Overview

Dr. Irram Hamdani, MD is a Pulmonologist in Jacksonville, FL. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center Beaches, HCA Florida Memorial Hospital and HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



Dr. Hamdani works at Southside Office | Outpatient Catheterization & Sleep Labs in Jacksonville, FL with other offices in Fleming Island, FL, Middleburg, FL, Palatka, FL, St Augustine, FL, Saint Augustine, FL and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Nodule, Emphysema and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.