Dr. Irshad Ahmed, MD PC is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Colonial Heights, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / BAQAI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southside Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Colonial Medcare in Colonial Heights, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.