Overview

Dr. Irshad Syed, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from YOGA COLLEGE OF INDIA and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at Marietta Family Medicine in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.