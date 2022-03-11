Overview

Dr. Irteza Inayat, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from King Edward Medical College and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Inayat works at Adventhealth Medical Group Gastroenterology And Hepatology At Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.