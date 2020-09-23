Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Irtza Sharif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital, AdventHealth Celebration, Adventhealth Orlando and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.
Dr. Sharif works at
Florida Lung, Asthma, and Sleep Specialists, PA400 Celebration Pl Ste A110, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions (407) 434-1427
Poinciana4553 Pleasant Hill Rd, Poinciana, FL 34759 Directions (407) 501-6265Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists3480 Polynesian Isle Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34746 Directions (407) 434-0574Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Lung, Asthma & Sleep Specialists15540 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions (352) 607-6182Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- AdventHealth Celebration
- Adventhealth Orlando
- HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital
My parents have been patients of Dr.Sharif for approximately 5years.I would highly recommend Dr.Sharif.He is very patient and knowledgeable.We are also very pleased with Vanessa,she is very helpful and professional.
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1689803454
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- Newark Beth Israel Medical Center
- St. George's University|St. George's University School Of Medicine
