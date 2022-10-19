Dr. Irum Noor, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Noor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irum Noor, DO
Overview
Dr. Irum Noor, DO is an Allergy Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Allergy, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY.
Locations
ENT and Allergy Associates - Manhasset333 E Shore Rd Ste 102, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 466-5100Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I don’t remember the last time a doctor listened and didn’t rush me out of the exam room. Dr. Noor took her time with me and is working with my insurance to approve a medicine I need.
About Dr. Irum Noor, DO
- Allergy
- 9 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
