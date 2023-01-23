Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Camille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD
Overview of Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD
Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Middletown, NY.
Dr. Camille works at
Dr. Camille's Office Locations
-
1
Garnet Health Doctors - Middletown707 E Main St, Middletown, NY 10940 Directions (845) 333-7575Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Garnet Health Medical Center - Catskills, Harris Campus68 Harris Bushville Rd, Harris, NY 12742 Directions (845) 791-7826
-
3
Garnet Health Doctors - Monticello38 Concord Rd, Monticello, NY 12701 Directions (845) 333-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Camille?
Dr. Camille was my doctor for both of my kids 8.5 years apart. She was amazing both time!
About Dr. Irvelyne Camille, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Haitian
- 1508851759
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Camille has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Camille accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Camille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Camille works at
Dr. Camille has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Pregnancy Ultrasound and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Camille on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Camille speaks Haitian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Camille. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Camille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Camille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Camille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.