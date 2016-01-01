Dr. Irvin Anderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Anderson, MD
Dr. Irvin Anderson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Maple Medical1847 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (718) 693-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- General Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1245203926
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
