Dr. Irvin Benowitz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irvin Benowitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Benowitz works at
Locations
AAA Comprehensive Healthcare7451 Lankershim Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91605 Directions (818) 503-9800Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 2:00pm
Manzar S Kuraishi MD2701 W Alameda Ave Ste 400, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 842-4821
Valley's Best Hospice Inc101 S 1st St Ste 301, Burbank, CA 91502 Directions (818) 761-1205
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Benowitz is the best doctor i have ever had!!! He has helped me with my problems and prescribed me medication that has literally saved my life!!! He is so thoughtful and caring!!! Great, funny, amazing doctor!!! DEFINITELY recommend switching your primary physician to him!! He takes care of all your needs, referrals, and anything else you need medical attention for!!! Thank you for everything Dr. Benowitz!!! Oh and the receptionist Veronica is AMAZING and so sweet!!! Love them!!!
About Dr. Irvin Benowitz, DO
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1083749212
Education & Certifications
- Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benowitz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benowitz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benowitz speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Benowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benowitz.
