Overview

Dr. Irvin Benowitz, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Benowitz works at AAA Comprehensive Healthcare in North Hollywood, CA with other offices in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.