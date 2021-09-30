Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD
Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Dr. Bonder's Office Locations
Atlantic Medica Group Dba Garden State Urology23 Pocono Rd Ste 100, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 927-5788
Garden State Urology33 Newton Sparta Rd Ste 2, Newton, NJ 07860 Directions (973) 895-6636
Garden State Urology653 Willow Grove St Ste 2700, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Directions (973) 895-6636
Garden State Urology20 Commerce Blvd Ste D, Succasunna, NJ 07876 Directions (973) 895-6636
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Newton Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor explains everything fully.
About Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1740257732
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Nj Med School
- Cooper Hospital University Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
- John's Hopkins U
Dr. Bonder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bonder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bonder has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bonder speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.