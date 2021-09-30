See All Urologists in Denville, NJ
Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD

Urology
3.4 (17)
Map Pin Small Denville, NJ
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD

Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center, Newton Medical Center and Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.

Dr. Bonder works at Assoc Pediatric & Adult Urology in Denville, NJ with other offices in Newton, NJ, Hackettstown, NJ and Succasunna, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bonder's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Atlantic Medica Group Dba Garden State Urology
    23 Pocono Rd Ste 100, Denville, NJ 07834 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 927-5788
  2. 2
    Garden State Urology
    33 Newton Sparta Rd Ste 2, Newton, NJ 07860 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-6636
  3. 3
    Garden State Urology
    653 Willow Grove St Ste 2700, Hackettstown, NJ 07840 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-6636
  4. 4
    Garden State Urology
    20 Commerce Blvd Ste D, Succasunna, NJ 07876 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 895-6636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Newton Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 30, 2021
    Great doctor explains everything fully.
    — Sep 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD
    About Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1740257732
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UMDNJ Nj Med School
    Residency
    Internship
    • Cooper Hospital University Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • John's Hopkins U
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Irvin Bonder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bonder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bonder has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bonder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bonder has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bonder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bonder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bonder.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bonder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bonder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

