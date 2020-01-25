Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Irvin Goldfarb, MD
Overview
Dr. Irvin Goldfarb, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center and Saint Michael's Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Jihad Slim MD306 Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 624-0805
-
2
Saint Michael's Medical Center111 Central Ave, Newark, NJ 07102 Directions (973) 877-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Saint Michael's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Irvin Goldfarb, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972530707
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
