Overview of Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD

Dr. Irvin Guterman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Germantown Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Guterman works at Greater Washington Ortho Grp in Silver Spring, MD with other offices in Germantown, MD and Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.