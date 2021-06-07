See All Urologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

Urology
4.4 (498)
Map Pin Small Philadelphia, PA
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Hirsch works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hirsch's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Urology Associates
    33 S 9th St Ste 703, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Jefferson Health Navy Yard
    3 Crescent Dr Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism
Balanoposthitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypogonadism

Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystometry Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Ligation Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Penile Implants Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostatic Abscess Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Vasectomy Reversal Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 498 ratings
    Patient Ratings (498)
    5 Star
    (354)
    4 Star
    (74)
    3 Star
    (23)
    2 Star
    (10)
    1 Star
    (37)
    About Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese, Hebrew and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1346269081
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Harvard Medical School
    Internship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    • Mount Sinai School of Medicine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

