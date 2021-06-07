Overview of Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD

Dr. Irvin Hirsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Hirsch works at Jefferson Urology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Hypogonadism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.