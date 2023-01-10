Dr. Irvin Kappy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kappy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Kappy, MD
Overview of Dr. Irvin Kappy, MD
Dr. Irvin Kappy, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI.
Dr. Kappy works at
Dr. Kappy's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Farmington Road6530 Farmington Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 661-8240
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kappy?
Our experience was great with the provider. I had the same doctor growing up and trust him 100% with my daughter.
About Dr. Irvin Kappy, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1932244084
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital and Research Center at Oakland
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kappy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kappy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kappy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kappy works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kappy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kappy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kappy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kappy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.