Dr. Irvin Oh, MD
Overview of Dr. Irvin Oh, MD
Dr. Irvin Oh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from KOSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Highland Hospital, Strong Memorial Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Oh's Office Locations
University Orthopedic Associates601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, NY 14642 Directions (585) 275-5321
Hospital Affiliations
- Highland Hospital
- Strong Memorial Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Oh saved my foot from being amputated. While I was in the hospital he continually explained to me in Kamen terms about my foot and not a lot of medical jargon. I trust him with my life. He is THE BEST orthopedic doctor!! Thank you Dr. Oh
About Dr. Irvin Oh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1174784896
Education & Certifications
- KOSIN MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oh has seen patients for Limb Pain, Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair and Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Oh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oh.
