Dr. Irvin Tantuco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantuco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Irvin Tantuco, MD
Overview of Dr. Irvin Tantuco, MD
Dr. Irvin Tantuco, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center.
Dr. Tantuco works at
Dr. Tantuco's Office Locations
-
1
Pulmonary & Internal Medicine Associates, LLP1213 Hermann Dr Ste 570, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (832) 307-2306
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tantuco?
We adore Dr. Tantuco. He has a broad background in healthcare. He spends the time needed to find out what is causing problems, address it and follows-up. Great bedside manner too. The best doctor, ever!
About Dr. Irvin Tantuco, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1508025412
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantuco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantuco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantuco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tantuco works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantuco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantuco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantuco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantuco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.