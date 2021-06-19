Overview of Dr. Irving Bloom, MD

Dr. Irving Bloom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Vista, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Tri-city Medical Center.



Dr. Bloom works at BLOOM IRVING A MD OFFICE in Vista, CA with other offices in Oceanside, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.