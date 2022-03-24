Overview of Dr. Irving David, MD

Dr. Irving David, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Toronto Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital, HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. David works at Holy Cross Medical Group in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Pericardial Disease, Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open and or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.