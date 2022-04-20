Dr. Gottfried has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Irving Gottfried, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Irving Gottfried, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Monroeville, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Forbes Hospital and Upmc East.
Dr. Gottfried works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Medical Associates3824 Northern Pike Ste 830, Monroeville, PA 15146 Directions (412) 457-0427
Hospital Affiliations
- Forbes Hospital
- Upmc East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gottfried?
After months of problems with my pancreas and ulcers leaving me constantly vomiting and losing weight down to 98 pounds, Lauren prescribed the right combination of medicines for me and it probably saved my life. If you are new to this practice schedule your appt with Lauren Scala. She is better than any dr i have seen about my problems.
About Dr. Irving Gottfried, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326034158
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottfried accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottfried has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gottfried works at
Dr. Gottfried has seen patients for Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gottfried on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gottfried speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gottfried. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gottfried.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gottfried, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gottfried appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.